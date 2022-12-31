City asks residents to use caution while celebrating with New Year's fireworks

Besides the Fourth of July, New Year’s Eve is the only other holiday that allows for the legal use of fireworks within city of Muscatine limits. But while fireworks use is permitted during this time, residents who choose to set them off are still encouraged to be both cautious and mindful.

As stated by the Muscatine City Code, use of first-class and second-class fireworks are only allowed from 9 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, to 12:30 a.m. (half an hour after midnight) on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. Additionally, people who choose to set off fireworks must be 18 years old or older, with anyone younger than that requiring direct adult supervision.

Families with children 17 years old or younger should keep in mind that, as stated in the City Code, any parent, guardian or other adult that has custody of a minor who then allows the minor to discharge fireworks without direct supervision by them is considered in violation.

Those who use fireworks outside of the previously stated designated dates and times may be charged with a City Code violation, which can result in fines of “no less than $250 per violation,” and anyone who is either discharging fireworks themselves or allowing the discharge of fireworks on their property will automatically assume responsibility for that discharge as well as any warranted consequences related to it.

A person may also be charged with a violation if they attempt to discharge fireworks while being inhibited in some way — such as being intoxicated from alcohol or from being under the influence of a drug or narcotic.

Regarding location regulations, consumer fireworks may only be used on a residents’ personal property or on the property of a person who has already consented to the use of consumer fireworks on their property. This consent does not apply to public property, and as such fireworks use is prohibited in places such as city streets, public parking lots and city parks.

With smaller kinds of fireworks, however, such as snakes, sparklers or caps, these can be safely discharged in a public place unless specifically prohibited by the owner of that specific public space. Residents are asked to properly dispose of all trash and wrappers in order to reduce the chance of fire or injury. Additionally, only open-flame sky lanterns that are tethered by a retrievable rope are allowed to be use and are considered to be not permitted if they don’t have that tether.

It is also considered to be a violation of City Code for people to discharge fireworks in what could be considered a reckless manner that is likely to cause death, injury, fire or property damage. Under authority of the City Code, fireworks users are not legally allowed to “alter, remove or discharge components of a fireworks device from its intended method of discharging.”

Finally, the city of Muscatine encourages residents who decide to set off fireworks to still be good neighbors as they do so. This includes being mindful and considerate of any neighbors nearby who may have pets or a household member who is sensitive to or easily frightened by fireworks explosions. Residents should also always keep property lines in mind when using their own property to launch fireworks.

Anyone wishing to report an illegal use of fireworks can call the non-emergency line at the Muscatine Police Department at 563-263-9922. For further information on local fireworks law and safety, residents can visit the “Firework Safety” page on the City of Muscatine website.