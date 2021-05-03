City asphalt overlay program to begin, additions added to street patching program

Jenison said that while these street and alley sections will be short enough sections to not cause any big traffic jams, all milling and paving will be done one lane at a time, assuring that all streets and alleys can remain partially open.

“It’ll be just a minimum inconvenience," he said.

A full list of all the streets and alleys that will be included in the Asphalt Overlay Program can be found on the city of Muscatine website under the “Construction” tab.

Alongside the Asphalt Overlay Program, it was announced last week that the Full Depth Patching Program for this fiscal year would be completed as well, thanks to additional funds that the city received from Iowa DOT as well as a COVID-19 Relief Amount that came from a Road Use Tax.

Because of this extra funding, two sections – the cul-de-sac on Sterling Woods Court, as well as two separate sections on Evans Street, one being near the Reed Street intersection and the other being on the approach to Bond Street – are now back on the contract and will be included in this project.