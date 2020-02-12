City braces for winter storm moving through the area

MUSCATINE – Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the area is predicted to receive a winter storm and falling temperatures that will last through the weekend and possibly bring wind chills of up to -20 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Muscatine County and the entire surrounding area for winter weather expected to last through Thursday morning. Light to moderate snow accumulations are predicted as well as strong winds combined with arctic air. Wind chills are expected to drop below zero overnight. Light snow is predicted to continue on Thursday, during the morning hours and just along and east of the Mississippi River. The arctic air will settle into the area behind the departing storm system Thursday into Friday. Wind chills of -10 to -20 are predicted Thursday night into Friday morning. Temperatures are expected to climb over the weekend.

On Wednesday afternoon, as the snow was just beginning, city communications manager Kevin Jenison said city crews were salting a variety of crossings and hills against icy weather. He warns that there may still be slick spots despite the salting if the temperature drops low enough. Jenison expects the area to get between one and three inches of snow, but the big issue will be the wind chill.