The City of Muscatine will close down Division Street from Evans Street to Warren Street on Wednesday.
The city estimates the closure to remain in effect for a week until contractor All-American Concrete finishes patching concrete in the area.
While Division Street requires a complete shutdown to traffic, the six other locations are expected to only limit traffic. Those projects are Stewart Road from Wallace Street to Dick Drake Highway, Fulliam Avenue from Buell Street to Roscoe Avenue, Houser Street from Hershey Avenue to Musser Street, Park Avenue West from Highway 38 to Peachtree Street, Logan Street from Pinefield Street to Newell Avenue and 2nd Avenue from Cleveland Street to Lake Park Boulevard.
Other Closures
The City of Muscatine closed the intersection of Oak and 2nd Streets for the next stage of the Mississippi Drive Corridor Reconstruction Project. According to a city press release, Muscatine aims to work on an underground storm sewer and reconstruct the intersection by mid-September.
The city also closed the intersection with Linn and 7th Street for the West Hill Sewer Separation Project.
