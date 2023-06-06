The city of Muscatine officially closed the Fulliam Avenue roadway Monday from Green Acres Drive to Kindler Avenue. This closure also included the Kindler intersection.

The closure was part of the Fulliam Avenue Reconstruction Project, which was put up for bid earlier this year. The $702,543.50 contract was awarded to Heuer Construction, Inc., during the May 4 City Council meeting, with the funding for the project coming from the roads and maintenance budget’s road use tax.

The section will be closed during the first phase of the reconstruction project, which will consist of the reconstruction of the previously mentioned segment of roadway on Fulliam Avenue as well as the construction of a new south-side sidewalk and some storm sewer improvements.

Those who live in the area will still have access to their homes during most of the reconstruction work, with the exception being during the actual paving of the road. According to the city, the project is expected to be completed by Aug. 11, although this schedule may change if bad weather causes certain elements of the project, such as the paving, to be postponed.

For more information on this and other upcoming road construction projects, go to the city of Muscatine website’s Road Construction projects page or check out its “News Flash” section for immediate updates.