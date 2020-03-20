City council agrees to close city buildings amid COVID-19 avoidance

MUSCATINE — The city of Muscatine will follow in Muscatine County’s footsteps and close its buildings to the public, the Muscatine City Council determined Thursday evening.
During the first teleconferenced meeting, which was arranged as a precaution against the COVID-19 virus, the council reached a consensus to lock the doors on city buildings. Earlier in the week Gov. Kim Reynolds had issued a proclamation asking Iowans to limit gatherings to 10 people or less to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Both city and county governments acknowledged the need to do their part to prevent the spread of the disease.
“I think it’s absolutely necessary to be able to continue to provide services to our residents that we protect our staff as much as possible from infection,” council member Kelcey Brackett said. “I think it’s imperative we close city buildings to the public at this time. We need to make sure obviously that we are providing options for residents to be able to contact us and reach staff as needed.”
At the end of the business day Friday, city operations will be closed to the public. City work will continue but public contact will be done on an as needed basis. The public is asked to either call or email city staff when they are needed.
Mayor Diana Broderson said the city staff will be in charge of how the lockdown will work. She is confident the staff will come up with some innovative ideas to allow the community to keep in touch with them.
“I have to agree it is in the interest of the safety of our staff and the public,” Broderson said. “We want to make sure everyone is keeping social distancing and following the recommended guidelines.”
Council member Osmond Malcolm asked if downtown parking enforcement and public inspections would be suspended during the lockdown. Broderson said currently non-essential inspections are being postponed.
The city is considering limiting parking enforcement. While not enforcing parking meters as much as normal, staff hopes to keep people from parking all day long in front of businesses that are open. There have been conversations about allowing businesses to buy hoods for the meters. Staff is working with downtown businesses on any other solutions.
Council member Dennis Froelich recommended leaving Main Street as a two-hour parking area and have the discussion with metered streets.
“I would hate to impose extra fees to businesses that are already being terribly hard hit during this time,” Broderson said.
Council member Peggy Gordon recommended not charging a fee for meter hoods. Broderson agreed.
During end comments, Brackett spoke about the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Muscatine County, which was announced earlier Thursday. The subject is said to be a male between 19 and 40, but public health officials have declined to release any additional information, citing patient privacy.
“From what we have seen across the world from how this spreads, we need to be careful here,” Brackett said. “One of the best things I’ve seen recently is to not treat this as if you are trying to keep from catching it, treat it as if you are trying to keep from giving it to other people. Take that into consideration. There are so many people who are infected and have not shown any symptoms of it but have become carriers until they realized they have it. That is how we need to behave.”