City council awards 75 loans to area small businesses

MUSCATINE — While it has been a long two months, things will be looking up for 75 area businesses that the Muscatine City Council voted Thursday to award a forgivable small business loan to assist with expenses from the COVID-19 shutdown.
The council unanimously voted to authorize the city to pay loans totaling $183,267 to the businesses during its in-depth meeting. Most of the businesses are receiving the maximum amount of $2,000 to assist with debts created by the business shutdown due the coronavirus health emergency. Awardees were notified Friday of their acceptance. The funds will be disbursed by mail. The loans can be forgiven pending a six-month review.
“In the last four weeks since we as a council accepted the proposal to move forward with this, we have been able to prepare and implement small business loans for business here in town, council member Peggy Gordon, who helped design the program, said. “We would like to recommend a second phase.”
The city had collaborated with the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine and the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce to create the program. The council approved up to $400,000 for the program during its May 7 meeting. The funds can be used for any business expense, including rent, mortgage, utilities and salaries.
Jodi Royal-Goodwin, Muscatine community development director, said this was a quick process and a collaborative effort of public and private interests to help create the program so quickly. She said the city received 20 applications the first day the program was offered and 21 more were in the process of being completed. In all, the committee received 89 applications for the first round. The businesses range from salons to banks, to precision metal businesses.
The online application was developed by the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine in cooperation with the city. Direct mail postcards were also sent to more than 400 businesses. Due to the number of incomplete applications, the committee extended the deadline from May 7 to May 10.
The loan committee was made up of city staff, people from the banking community and Gordon representing the city council. A scoring matrix was used to evaluate the applications based on several factors, including need and the ability to execute the agreement. Businesses applying for the loan had to be a for-profit business and in operation prior to March 1, employing up to 25 people, and be able to demonstrate a loss of revenue due to COVID-19.
