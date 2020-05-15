City council awards 75 loans to area small businesses

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

MUSCATINE — While it has been a long two months, things will be looking up for 75 area businesses that the Muscatine City Council voted Thursday to award a forgivable small business loan to assist with expenses from the COVID-19 shutdown.

The council unanimously voted to authorize the city to pay loans totaling $183,267 to the businesses during its in-depth meeting. Most of the businesses are receiving the maximum amount of $2,000 to assist with debts created by the business shutdown due the coronavirus health emergency. Awardees were notified Friday of their acceptance. The funds will be disbursed by mail. The loans can be forgiven pending a six-month review.

“In the last four weeks since we as a council accepted the proposal to move forward with this, we have been able to prepare and implement small business loans for business here in town, council member Peggy Gordon, who helped design the program, said. “We would like to recommend a second phase.”

The city had collaborated with the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine and the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce to create the program. The council approved up to $400,000 for the program during its May 7 meeting. The funds can be used for any business expense, including rent, mortgage, utilities and salaries.