City council begins budget workshops with an overview of the proposed budget

During future meetings that will take several weeks to complete, the council will receive presentations from various departments and outside agencies the city supports. The first such meeting is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

For the meetings, Webb, council members, and certain staff members will be allowed in council chambers, but most of the staff and public will have to watch the proceedings virtually. Public comments are not allowed during the budget sessions. People with questions are asked to bring them to the public hearings for the budget that will be held in March.

A significant change approved by the Iowa legislature in 2019 to the annual budget adoption policy is being implemented this year. The city will be required to hold an additional public hearing to identify “a total maximum property tax dollars to be derived from certain levies in the budget for the next fiscal year."

The new public hearing must proceed the setting of a public hearing to approve the adoption of the budget. Due to the new requirement, the deadline to file the budget with the county auditor for certification is March 31 and not March 15 as it was in the past.

Agendas for the budget sessions and links to the meeting can be found at https://www.muscatineiowa.gov/519/Fiscal-Year-2021-2022-Proposed-Budget.

