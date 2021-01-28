City council begins budget workshops with an overview of the proposed budget

MUSCATINE — If the Muscatine City Council approves the draft of the coming fiscal year’s budget as it stands, the people of Muscatine will see no increase in the overall city property tax rate.
It is recommended at this time to remain at $15.67 per $1,000 of taxable valuation, which the city has maintained for the past 10 years.
Thursday afternoon kicked off the council’s work in the city of Muscatine fiscal year 2021-22 budget. For several months a proposed budget has been created by city administrator Carol Webb and finance director Nancy Lueck, in conjunction with department heads and members of each department’s staff. During the meeting Lueck presented an overview of the proposed budget to the council.
“Significant revenue impacts due to COVID-19 include decreases in the hotel/motel tax revenue, building permits, downtown parking revenue and interest income,” Webb said. A breakdown of the impacts will be done during future budget meetings.
Webb said the budget includes the maintenance of a strong general fund balance. The ending balance is projected to be 21.2 percent of general fund expenses, which exceeds the minimum fund balance of 16.7 percent required in the city’s general fund balance policy. The city also plans to continue the current level of services provided by general fund departments.
During future meetings that will take several weeks to complete, the council will receive presentations from various departments and outside agencies the city supports. The first such meeting is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
For the meetings, Webb, council members, and certain staff members will be allowed in council chambers, but most of the staff and public will have to watch the proceedings virtually. Public comments are not allowed during the budget sessions. People with questions are asked to bring them to the public hearings for the budget that will be held in March.
A significant change approved by the Iowa legislature in 2019 to the annual budget adoption policy is being implemented this year. The city will be required to hold an additional public hearing to identify “a total maximum property tax dollars to be derived from certain levies in the budget for the next fiscal year."
The new public hearing must proceed the setting of a public hearing to approve the adoption of the budget. Due to the new requirement, the deadline to file the budget with the county auditor for certification is March 31 and not March 15 as it was in the past.
Agendas for the budget sessions and links to the meeting can be found at https://www.muscatineiowa.gov/519/Fiscal-Year-2021-2022-Proposed-Budget.