City council discusses fireworks usage as sales are about to begin

MUSCATINE — Mayor Diana Broderson started the Muscatine City Council’s discussion on fireworks off with the information that Davenport Police had adopted a zero tolerance policy for firework use in town.

During Thursday’s in-depth city council meeting, Asst. Fire Chief/Fire Marshal Mike Hartman asked the council if wanted to explore changes in the current sales and use of fireworks in the city. He asked if there are any differences in city code or expectations of city staff the council wanted to see. While the council discussed the issue, no action was taken. Three firework tents are scheduled to open in Muscatine within a week.

As part of the discussion, Hartman explained fireworks were legal in the 1930s, but that a few large incidents had caused consumer fireworks to be outlawed. Novelty fireworks — sparklers, snakes etc. … — had remained legal. In 2017 Iowa legislators decided to legalize consumer firework sales.

“That kind of set up a little bit of panic with city staff,” Hartman said. “Going from nothing to full-on sales in less than a month.”