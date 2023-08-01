With RAGBRAI 2023 being officially over, there is still some things for the members of the Muscatine RAGBRAI committee to discuss as they reflect on this year’s activities. In the meantime, however, the committee can also take some time to appreciate the success that was found at this year’s event.

“It went very well. We’ve heard a lot of positive comments from the cyclists and from the RAGBRAI teams about Muscatine’s hospitality and the venue that we have,” said City Communication Manager Kevin Jenison.

He then added that the committee received many positive comments from Muscatine citizens as well, with many of them taking pride in their community and all that had been done to welcome riders as well as celebrate the occasion.

“We put our best foot forward, and it was one of the best events we’ve had in a long time,” Jenison said.

When asked about what he specifically thought brought the most success to the event, Jenison called it a case of everything coming together perfectly. “There are always certain things that RAGBRAI riders look for, and I think we offered them those things.”

Some notable examples of this that Jenison mentioned was the offering of free watermelon alongside free water, a very photogenic and picturesque location that was decorated for RAGBRAI, plenty of nearby downtown businesses to visit and explore and the opportunity for riders to pet and take a picture with a baby pig, as part of a Shop with a Cop fundraiser.

“A lot of people took advantage of our wide open riverfront boat launch area to dip their tires in the river,” Jenison said. “It was also a huge economic benefit for us and for the community. I really think that the job we did is a compliment to the many volunteers and to the community of Muscatine that it came off as well as it did.”

But while most of the event saw no issues, Jenison acknowledged that there had been a couple of “problem areas” regarding the detours and traffic restrictions that were set up that will possibly be addressed differently the next time that RAGBRAI comes through.

He also emphasized that, as successful as the event was, there is always room for improvement. As such, the Muscatine RAGBRAI committee has a post-event meeting planned where its members will discuss RAGBRAI Fest and go over what potential improvements could be made.

“There are things that we’ve learned and that we’ll keep good notes about, and we’ll be better off in the long run. If we’re chosen (for RAGBRAI) again, we’ll be ready for it,” Jenison said.

Jenison thanked everyone who helped put on the event. He also praised the RAGBRAI riders for the respect that they have for the environment and for the towns that they visit, with their mindful actions assuring an easier clean-up after the RAGBRAI Fest event had finished, leading to a riverfront that was cleared and ready by the time the American Countess pulled up to Muscatine that afternoon.

“It was a total team effort — volunteers, community members and the RAGBRAI riders themselves,” he said.