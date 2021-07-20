City deer season will be Sept. 12 through Jan. 10

MUSCATINE — Beginning in September, deer within the city limits of Muscatine will no longer be safe as the bowhunting season in the city limits for 2021-22 was approved by the Muscatine City Council Thursday.

The council approved the season to be held from Sept. 12, 2021, through Jan. 10, 2022. The city has participated in the program since the 2006-07 season. This year’s hunt within city limits will be for bowhunting on approved private property with two acres or more. Property owners may combine contiguous parcels to reach the two acre minimum.

The council approved the hunting season with no comments.

The city will also host a qualifying shoot for people intending to participate in the hunting season. Passing the proficiency test is a requirement to be able to hunt within city limits. A required public meeting will be held with hunters on at 6 p.m. Aug. 25 in the Weed Park Aquatic Center with the first proficiency shoot being held from 8 to 10 a.m. Aug. 28. Shoots will also be held Sept. 1 and 8 from 5 to 7 p.m. The shoots will be held at the Weed Park maintenance facility at 1211 Weed Park Drive.