City denies rumors of eliminating fire volunteers

Few comments were made during Tuesday night's City Council meeting, but a news release issued earlier Tuesday addressed the matter. The release said the Fire and Ambulance Service is held in high regard and is a valuable asset to the community; that there are no plans to eliminate volunteers; that ways to improve the department's financial and service efficiency are under consideration, including hiring a full time Fire Chief; that fire and ambulance leadership is involved in bi-weekly staff meetings, budget meetings and staff discussions; that meetings are underway with rural trustee fire and ambulance boards; and that public agendas and minutes of meetings are provided as required by law.