City denies rumors of eliminating fire volunteers

WEST LIBERTY — Officials in West Liberty have denied rumors and social media comments that suggest the city was planning to eliminate the volunteer firefighter program.
Few comments were made during Tuesday night's City Council meeting, but a news release issued earlier Tuesday addressed the matter. The release said the Fire and Ambulance Service is held in high regard and is a valuable asset to the community; that there are no plans to eliminate volunteers; that ways to improve the department's financial and service efficiency are under consideration, including hiring a full time Fire Chief; that fire and ambulance leadership is involved in bi-weekly staff meetings, budget meetings and staff discussions; that meetings are underway with rural trustee fire and ambulance boards; and that public agendas and minutes of meetings are provided as required by law.
The release concluded with a statement from Mayor Robert Hartman: "It is my intent, and the intent of the City Council, to work together with the department and rural trustees towards the goal of updating agreements and codes, aligning accounting and budgetary practices, and institute practices for a sufficient and sustaining the department moving forward."
Hartman wasn't in attendance at Tuesday night's meeting, but Council Member Diane Beranek, serving as Mayor Pro Tem, commented that all council members received numerous emails, mailings and phone calls about the matter.
City Hall renovation
Remodeling of City Hall is a top priority for the city council. There were no comments during a public hearing on proposed police and City Hall building improvements, and the council unanimously approved going ahead with the plan.
The council approved purchase of a new phone system for the building from Liberty Communications for $1,358.
"We've been talking about upgrading our system for a long time," said Beranek. "With the building torn up, it's time to do it."
City Clerk Lee Geertz added the existing system is antiquated and 30 years old.
The council also approved purchase of a cloud computing system from Tyler Technologies for $30,046.
"Our server has been in place for over five years, and equipment needs to be updated," Geertz said.
She added $10,000 would be provided from local option sales tax proceeds, and the balance would come from water, electric and sewer utility revenues.
Grants approved
Two Economic Development Improvement Grants were awarded by the council Tuesday night.
The council approved a $1,336 grant to Acapulco Mexican Bakery, 311 North Calhoun St., for installation of a new freezer and other equipment to facilitate the sale of homemade ice cream, which is anticipated to increase sales revenue, add two full-time employees, and create a new downtown attraction.
"I think it's a great opportunity to use the grant for what it's intended for," commented Joe Taylor, executive director of WeLead West Liberty. "It's going to add a focal point downtown."
The second award was a $25,000 grant to WLFE LLC for renovations of the second floor of 115 E. Third St. to include two apartments.
"This is a great rehabilitation of a building that's in extreme need," said Taylor. "It's just exactly what the idea behind the grant is. The project wouldn't happen but for the funding."
On a related note, the council set March 2 public hearings on the sales of city-owned vacant lots at 113 E. Third St. and 505 E. First St. Bids on both are due Feb. 26.
In other business
— The council approved payment of claims totaling $288,121.
— The council set a March 2 public hearing on certifying the tax levy for the fiscal year that begins July 1.
— The council accepted the official audit for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2019.
— The council set a workshop for 7:30 p.m. for review of the communications plan, social media policy, proposed amended compute-based systems, and salary ranges for management and non-management employees.