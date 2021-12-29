City encourages safe firework use during New Year's celebrations

MUSCATINE — With New Year’s Eve one of two times in the year the city of Muscatine allows the use of consumer-grade fireworks, the city urges caution during this year’s celebration.
The use of fireworks is limited in the city of Muscatine from 9 a.m. Friday to 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Only the use of first and second-class fireworks is permitted during the time. Fireworks may only be used on a resident’s personal property or on the property of a person who has consented to the use of fireworks. Fireworks are prohibited on public property including city streets, public parking lots, parks, etc. Persons under 17 are not permitted to discharge fireworks except under adult supervision.
The Muscatine Police Department has implemented a more aggressive approach to violations of the fireworks ordinance, issuing $250 or more citations to anyone caught discharging fireworks illegally.
“(Fireworks) has been a concern voiced by the council and the mayor as well, so we’re just doing what we can to meet their requests and bring extra enforcement within the city to try and knock down the number of complaints coming in,” Assistant Chief Steve Snider said.
To report illegal firework use, call the Muscatine Police Department at (563) 263-9922.
The city encourages people to be good neighbors and to be considerate of others who may have a sensitivity to firework noise. Residents are also asked to be mindful of pets who may become frightened by firework explosions and to be careful of property lines of others who may not want fireworks on their property.
During a meeting regarding fireworks held earlier this year to explore possible changes to the laws governing firework use, Asst. Fire Chief/Fire Marshal Mike Hartman explained fireworks were legal in the 1930s, but that a few large incidents had caused consumer fireworks to be outlawed. Novelty fireworks — sparklers, snakes, etc. — had remained legal.
In 2017 Iowa legislators decided to legalize consumer firework sales. Hartman said consumer fireworks are determined by the amount of accelerant they contain. Anything beyond that is a display-grade firework and the user needs a pyrotechnician license. Hatman said that some people disassemble commercial fireworks and remake them bigger than they are supposed to be. He also said in 2019 there was an accident in Muscatine where someone had lost a hand and some others had lost fingers. He said consumer fireworks did this. The same year there was a fatality and in that case, he said some firework equipment had been “repurposed.”
The Consumer Product Safety Commission offers recommendations:
• Never allow young children to play with or ignite fireworks.
• Avoid buying fireworks that are packaged in brown paper because this is often a sign that the fireworks were made for professional displays and that they could pose a danger to consumers.
• Always have an adult supervise fireworks activities. Parents don't realize that young children suffer injuries from sparklers. Sparklers burn at temperatures of about 2,000 degrees - hot enough to melt some metals.
• Never place any part of your body directly over a fireworks device when lighting the fuse. Back up to a safe distance immediately after lighting fireworks.
• Never try to re-light or pick up fireworks that have not ignited fully.
• Never point or throw fireworks at another person.
• Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy in case of fire or another mishap.
• Light fireworks one at a time, then move back quickly.
• Never carry fireworks in a pocket or shoot them off in metal or glass containers.
• After fireworks complete their burning, douse the spent device with plenty of water from a bucket or hose before discarding it to prevent a trash fire.
• Make sure fireworks are legal in your area before buying or using them.
“Many safety tips seem to be common sense for a lot of people, but I think all of us need reminders from time to time,” Asst. Fire Chief/Fire Marshal Mike Hartman said.
This year has been pretty quiet in terms of fireworks-related fires and injuries because of rainy weather. Hartman said he liked to think that public education has made a difference in prompting people to think twice and think smart.
“That’s why we do what we do. I like to remind people to use a little common sense – that goes a long way in keeping people safe,” Hartman said, “Above all, however you celebrate, we want you to do so in a safe manner. Injuries and accidents are not fun.”
The Muscatine Fire Department’s video on firework safety can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VXg0tMua9wo.