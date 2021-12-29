City encourages safe firework use during New Year's celebrations

The city encourages people to be good neighbors and to be considerate of others who may have a sensitivity to firework noise. Residents are also asked to be mindful of pets who may become frightened by firework explosions and to be careful of property lines of others who may not want fireworks on their property.

During a meeting regarding fireworks held earlier this year to explore possible changes to the laws governing firework use, Asst. Fire Chief/Fire Marshal Mike Hartman explained fireworks were legal in the 1930s, but that a few large incidents had caused consumer fireworks to be outlawed. Novelty fireworks — sparklers, snakes, etc. — had remained legal.

In 2017 Iowa legislators decided to legalize consumer firework sales. Hartman said consumer fireworks are determined by the amount of accelerant they contain. Anything beyond that is a display-grade firework and the user needs a pyrotechnician license. Hatman said that some people disassemble commercial fireworks and remake them bigger than they are supposed to be. He also said in 2019 there was an accident in Muscatine where someone had lost a hand and some others had lost fingers. He said consumer fireworks did this. The same year there was a fatality and in that case, he said some firework equipment had been “repurposed.”