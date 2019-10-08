MUSCATINE — With the leaves quickly changing colors as October continues, and the cooler days leading to the inevitable falling of leaves from trees, the city of Muscatine Department of Public Works has released its 2019 fall leaf pickup schedule.
On Monday, Oct. 14, leaf vacuum trucks will hit the streets to begin clearing the leaves. There are eight zones the leaf trucks will work through on consecutive weekdays. The second pass through town will begin Oct. 25, and after it is done, a final pass will be performed. If another pass is needed it will be held, weather permitting, on Dec. 5.
Leaf trucks may be working in zones prior to the pickup day but will return on or after the scheduled date as needed. Residents are asked to have leaves raked out next to the curb by 7 a.m. on the day of leaf pickup and to avoid parking on the street on collection day. Leaf piles blocked by cars will not be collected until cars are moved.
Residents are also asked not to mix trash, branches or other yard waste in with the leaf piles.
As fall progresses, the possibility of inclement weather increases. Leaf collection operations may be postponed as snow and ice control take priority.
The compost site at the transfer station will remain open throughout the fall season, weather permitting. The compost site will be open from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.
Residents are also reminded to place leaves near, but not beyond, the curb. The leaves should be within reach of the leaf vacuum, be as free of tree branches and twigs as they can to avoid causing the vacuums to clog up, be placed outside of fenced in areas but not in the street to avoid clogging storm drains or creating traffic hazards. Leaves also should not be placed around obstacles such as mailbox posts, sign posts and light poles. Crews will not pick up leaves mixed with debris, logs, branches, rocks, plastic, metal or glass containers or any other type of refuse, and leaves should not be placed on city cul-de-sacs, vacant land, or city property except on the public right-of-way along the curb.
For more information, contact the Department of Public Works at 563-263-8933.
