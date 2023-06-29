In observance of the 4th of July holiday, residents should keep in mind that many of Muscatine’s offices and departments will be closed on Tuesday.
Residents on the Tuesday collection route will have their refuse collected on Wednesday along with the regular Wednesday route. Monday’s “Week B” recycling route will be collected as usual, but there will be no collection on Tuesday with the rest of the week running a day late, so those on the Tuesday route should make sure their recycling is ready to collect on Wednesday.
In addition to there being no refuse or recycling collection on July 4, neither Tuesday nor Wednesday will have bulky waste collection. The Muscatine Transfer Station will be closed on Tuesday and will resume regular hours on Wednesday. The Compost Facility will also be closed on Tuesday and will resume normal operations on Wednesday from 12-6 p.m.
Muscatine Fire Department, Muscatine Police Department and MUSCOM will all be staffed, however administrative offices for each department will be closed on Tuesday. Public Works will still have an “on-call” staff available as needed throughout the holiday period.
Residents should note that the MuscaBus will not be operating on the 4th of July. Regular MuscaBus service will resume on Wednesday.
Both the Muscatine Art Center and the Musser Public Library will also be closed over the holiday, however the library will still be holding its annual Children’s Parade at 9 a.m. on Tuesday. Families are invited to participate in the parade and enjoy the free books and popsicles afterwards.
For more information on events happening over the holiday weekend, residents are encouraged to visit the
City of Muscatine and Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry Facebook pages.
Photos: 40th annual Firecracker Run
The women’s 10K overall winner Apryl Campbell, from Chandler, Ariz., crosses the finish line at the Firecracker Run on Monday in East Moline.
ALEX GANT
Runners cross the finish line during the Firecracker Run Monday, July 4, 2022, in East Moline.
ALEX GANT
Grace Dobbeleare, 4, hangs along the fence waiting for her mom and brother to cross the finish line at the Firecracker Run Monday, July 4, 2022, in East Moline.
ALEX GANT
Participants of the Firecracker Run hold up their trophies Monday, July 4, 2022, in East Moline.
ALEX GANT
Runners cross the finish line during the Firecracker Run Monday, July 4, 2022, in East Moline.
ALEX GANT
Runners run in front of an old theater in downtown East Moline at the Firecracker Run Monday, July 4, 2022.
ALEX GANT
The 10K leaders run past the 3-mile marker during the Firecracker Run on Monday in East Moline.
ALEX GANT
Scarlett Castel rides her cousin James Best’s shoulders at the Firecracker Run Monday, July 4, 2022, in East Moline.
ALEX GANT
Meghan Whitlock, left, and Lorrie Oberhardt, right, wait with Owen and Finley Oberhardt to watch their parents run by at the Firecracker Run Monday, July 4, 2022, in East Moline.
ALEX GANT
Tia Smith poses with her dog Allie at the Firecracker Run Monday, July 4, 2022, in East Moline.
ALEX GANT
Alonzo Bautista, 11, wins the 1-mile kid’s race at the Firecracker Run Monday, July 4, 2022, in East Moline.
ALEX GANT
Cynthia Dean, left, and Teresa Carlton, right, laugh with each other at the Firecracker Run Monday, July 4, 2022, in East Moline.
ALEX GANT
Bystanders watch runners cross the finish line at the Firecracker Run Monday, July 4, 2022, in East Moline.
ALEX GANT
Janice Nelson, left, and Tom Janoski, right, cross the finish line at the Firecracker Run Monday, July 4, 2022, in East Moline.
ALEX GANT
Member’s of team Elvi race in the Aquent Hospital Bed Race at the Firecracker Run Monday, July 4, 2022, in East Moline.
ALEX GANT
At the age of 99, Vahalia Olvera of East Moline is assisted across the finish line by family at the Firecracker Run Monday, July 4, 2022, in East Moline.
ALEX GANT
Runners cross the finish line during the Firecracker Run Monday, July 4, 2022, in East Moline.
ALEX GANT
Lindsey Gidel, middle, poses for a photo with friends at the Firecracker Run Monday, July 4, 2022, in East Moline.
ALEX GANT
10k male winner Keith Sands of Rock Island poses for a photo with his trophy at the Firecracker Run Monday, July 4, 2022, in East Moline.
ALEX GANT
Terry Ineh, left, and John Punkiewicz, right, cook hotdogs at the Firecracker Run Monday, July 4, 2022, in East Moline.
ALEX GANT
Runners crowd the finish line during the Firecracker Run Monday, July 4, 2022, in East Moline.
ALEX GANT
Participation medals wait to be handed out to runners at the Firecracker run Monday, July 4, 2022, in East Moline.
ALEX GANT
Participants of the Firecracker Run compete in the Aquent Hospital Bed Race Monday, July 4, 2022, in East Moline.
ALEX GANT
David Zimmers, right, and Stacey Zapolski, pose for a photo at the Firecracker Run Monday, July 4, 2022, in East Moline.
ALEX GANT
Cynthia Dean, left, and Teresa Carlton, right, pose for a photo at the Firecracker Run Monday, July 4, 2022, in East Moline.
ALEX GANT
Elvis impersonators pose for a photo with a family at the Firecracker Run Monday, July 4, 2022, in East Moline.
ALEX GANT
Allie the dog waits with her owner after running at the Firecracker Run Monday, July 4, 2022, in East Moline.
ALEX GANT
Alan Anderson, front, and Sue Verning, back pose for a photo at the Firecracker Run Monday, July 4, 2022, in East Moline.
ALEX GANT
Bruce Jorgenson, left, Shelly Jorgensen, center left, Sue Verning, center right, and Alan Anderson pose for a photo at the Firecracker Run, Monday July 4, 2022, in East Moline.
ALEX GANT
Runners cross the finish line and receive medals during the Firecracker Run Monday, July 4, 2022, in East Moline.
ALEX GANT
Kale Martin, right, and Dawson Bolding, left, watch as runners cross the finish line at the Firecracker Run Monday, July 4, 2022, in East Moline.
ALEX GANT
Erin Olson, left, and Michelle Gabriel, right, pose with an Elvis impersonator at the Firecracker Run Monday, July 4, 2022, in East Moline.
ALEX GANT
Alfredo Vasquez Jr. of East Moline watches runners cross the finish line at the Firecracker Run Monday, July 4, 2022, in East Moline.
ALEX GANT
Members of team ‘I think you touched my firecracker’ participate in the Aquent Hospital Bed Race at the Firecracker Run Monday, July 4, 2022, in East Moline.
ALEX GANT
Denise Gidel, left, Lindsey Gidel, center, and Keeley Knobloch pose for a photo at the Firecracker Run Monday, July 4, 2022, in East Moline.
ALEX GANT
Runners of the kid’s 1-mile run take off from the starting line at the Firecracker Run on Monday in East Moline.
ALEX GANT
10k men’s placers pose for a photo on the podium at the Firecracker Run Monday, July 4, 2022, in East Moline.
ALEX GANT
