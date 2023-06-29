In observance of the 4th of July holiday, residents should keep in mind that many of Muscatine’s offices and departments will be closed on Tuesday.

Residents on the Tuesday collection route will have their refuse collected on Wednesday along with the regular Wednesday route. Monday’s “Week B” recycling route will be collected as usual, but there will be no collection on Tuesday with the rest of the week running a day late, so those on the Tuesday route should make sure their recycling is ready to collect on Wednesday.

In addition to there being no refuse or recycling collection on July 4, neither Tuesday nor Wednesday will have bulky waste collection. The Muscatine Transfer Station will be closed on Tuesday and will resume regular hours on Wednesday. The Compost Facility will also be closed on Tuesday and will resume normal operations on Wednesday from 12-6 p.m.

Muscatine Fire Department, Muscatine Police Department and MUSCOM will all be staffed, however administrative offices for each department will be closed on Tuesday. Public Works will still have an “on-call” staff available as needed throughout the holiday period.

Residents should note that the MuscaBus will not be operating on the 4th of July. Regular MuscaBus service will resume on Wednesday.

Both the Muscatine Art Center and the Musser Public Library will also be closed over the holiday, however the library will still be holding its annual Children’s Parade at 9 a.m. on Tuesday. Families are invited to participate in the parade and enjoy the free books and popsicles afterwards.

For more information on events happening over the holiday weekend, residents are encouraged to visit the City of Muscatine and Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry Facebook pages.

