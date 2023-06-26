With work soon to begin on the West Hill project’s next phase, the city of Muscatine and the contractors that it will work with want to assure those impacted by the project will be well informed.

At 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 29, at the Jefferson Elementary School parking lot, the city of Muscatine will host a public meeting for residents who will be affected by the upcoming Phase 6A and Phase 6B work associated with the West Hill Sanitary and Storm Sewer Separation Project.

Both city staff and the project’s contractor, KE Flatwork of Eldridge — which was awarded the contract for Phase 6A and 6B by the Muscatine City Council earlier this month — will attend the meeting to answer questions. A letter regarding the meeting was sent to all residents who may be affected by the work, and door hangers will also be placed on residences closer to the meeting as a further reminder.

Previously, the city held other public meetings for the projects impacting various neighborhoods.

“We’ve had a lot of the residents come by and talk with us and express any concerns they might have or any needs they may have as the work progresses in front of their houses. It’s always a good interaction, and the contractor and the Public Works staff are always eager to talk to the people,” Kevin Jenison, city communication manager said.

Jenison added that residents who plan on attending are advised to think of their questions and write them down before the meeting so their questions can be answered and aren’t forgotten about.

“One of the most important things is to get their questions answered before the contractor actually starts the work so that we don’t have to worry about it later, although we’re pretty adept at helping the residents along as the work progresses,” Jenison said.

Because the meeting will be outdoors, residents are advised to dress appropriately for the weather. Those who can’t attend the meeting can still submit their concerns or questions through the Muscatine Connect app or by contacting the Department of Public Works.

“We’re always willing, and ready and able, to answer any questions people might have,” Jenison said.

According to the current schedule, KE Flatwork will have until the end of November to complete the work.

“We hope it doesn’t take that long, but everything is weather dependent and you never know what you might run into when you start underground work,” Jenison continued.

A color-coded map of work areas and of the tentative schedule of work can be found on the city of Muscatine website. All scheduled dates are weather dependent.