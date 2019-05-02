MUSCATINE — Utility service for much of Muscatine is in good shape, said a spokeswoman for Muscatine Power and Water.
"The utility highest on our mind is the power plant because it's right on the river," Erika Cox said.
Cox said company policy has crews increasing inspections of the levee near the plant when Mississippi River levels rise above flood stage, or 16 feet. At 20 feet and above, crews inspect the levee twice per day. If the river rises above 25 feet, the building is sandbagged and the flood wall is sealed, extra firefighting equipment is placed in the building. The utility also communicates with local officials for river and rainfall projections, and levee risks.
Cox said power generation from the plant is normal and the utility is "pretty confident we're not going to have a negative event down there."
Electricity service has been disconnected for some residents, she said, including those on Spillway Lane in Muscatine, one of the earliest areas to be affected by flooding. Customers are notified by phone in advance if power will be disconnected for safety reasons, such as during flooding, she said, and Spillway Lane residents were notified of the risk of power shut off due to rising river levels.
If customers are without services or are unable to pay for services due to flooding, Cox advised them to call customer service at 563-263-2631 or email MPW as soon as possible and representatives will be able to provide assistance.
Regarding the city's water, Cox said the utility's well fields are functioning and MPW does not anticipate the need for any water boil orders. If there is a need for water to be rerouted, she said, a plan has already been developed. An internal flood committee has been meeting frequently to discuss weather and water level predictions, she said, and review disaster recovery policies.
As floodwaters poured through a levee breach into downtown Davenport, the Board of Water, Electric, and Communications Trustees was advised Tuesday evening that Muscatine Power and Water is training for a similar event in Muscatine. General Manager Gage Huston announced during Tuesday's board meeting that MP&W staffers conducted an April 9 tabletop exercise to respond to a levee breach incident in the Pearl City.
The four-hour exercise was the largest emergency drill conducted in more than a decade with about 25 people involved. Huston said it was particularly meaningful because of the new staff on hand. "It was a really neat experience, talking about how they would respond to levee breaches," Huston told the board.
Groups from every MP&W department participated in planning and responding to various stages of the breach scenario.
Fiber optic update
Conversions to high-speed fiber optic connections are 31 percent complete in the Fiber to the Home Project, Huston reported. He said the contractor, Georgia based Atlantic Engineering Group (AEG), has assigned more workers to the project. "There are three times as many people in town as there were last month, but we don't feel it's where it should be, particularly with the underground work," Huston said, adding that a harsh winter and the current rain have hampered work.
AEG is under contract to complete the project by year's end. "I think they're trying," said Huston. "They do understand the delayed damage terms."
Electric rate hikes approved
Two percent rate adjustments for MP&W's Electric Utility customers will go into effect August 1, 2019, and August 1, 2020. The board officially approved the two increases during Tuesday's meeting.
"Price adjustments are never fun," Huston commented. "I'm actually proud we can do moderate price increases over a two year period."
The average residential customer will pay an additional $1.94 monthly in 2019. MP&W's rates are projected to remain below State and national averages.
Financial report
MP&W's three utilities are showing healthy bottom lines for the first quarter of 2019.
The Electric Utility was budgeted to show a loss of $222,418 for the year through March, but profit of $1,079,805 was posted for a closing cash balance of $65,422,000.
Profit of $86,886 was budgeted for the Water Utility, but actual profit was $98,398 with a closing cash balance of $5,848,000.
Profit of $361,228 was budgeted for the Communications Utility, but actual profit was $600,587 with a closing cash balance of $10,565,000.
Huston's first meeting
Tuesday's board meeting was the first with Huston at the helm. He became general manager April 1 upon the retirement of Sal LoBianco.
Huston told the board that LoBianco provided valuable guidance and assistance through April. "It's been busy and intimidating but exciting," Huston said.
In other business
- The board ratified March expenditures and transactions totaling $10,773,840.
- The board received and placed on file the 2018 Annual Report, prepared in house and printed by Sycamore Printing. It will be available on the MP&W website.
- The board set a June 25 public hearing for the project to partially cover the MP&W landfill. Bids for the project will be received May 30.
