MUSCATINE — Plans for the "last developable area" along the Muscatine riverfront may move forward at Thursday night's Muscatine City Council meeting.
On the agenda is a request from the city for council to formally accept responses received for the Carver Corner Redevelopment project and to designate Merge Urban Development Group as the preferred developer. City communications manager Kevin Jenison confirmed earlier this month the request for proposals for Carver Corner only received one project bid.
Merge is a Cedar Falls-based development team that works exclusively on real estate projects within Qualified Opportunity Zones in the Midwest, according to its website.
"Our passion is creating mixed-use developments in the urban core that reflect both a community’s history and its aspirations," a statement on the site read.
Target markets for the company are communities with populations less than 150,000 people and with downtown areas near water.
"Urban planning that makes a 'small town' feel a little more like a big city," is what Merge provides clients, its website reads. The team has completed several mixed-use projects in Iowa and Wisconsin. A property with residential and retail units is what the city had in mind when creating the RFP.
Carver Corner makes up about seven acres between Hershey Avenue and Green Street, and was once the site of Carver Pump. It has been suggested the area could become a gateway connecting downtown Muscatine to Southend.
A private investment firm based in Chicago, Skydeck Holdings, is the development team's capital partner.
Also on the agenda are the second reading of an ordinance to change wording of a section of city code regarding council’s ability to speak with city staff, and a resolution to approve a contract and bond for SG Construction to begin work on the Airport Hangar and Apron Construction Project.
Muscatine City Council will meet at 7 p.m. in council chambers within City Hall, 215 Sycamore St. Meetings are recorded and available on the city's YouTube page.
