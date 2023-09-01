As summer comes to a close, the City of Muscatine is giving some of its service and administration employees a chance to enjoy the sun as appreciation for all their work.

Monday, September 4 — Labor Day — all City of Muscatine offices will closed while other city services will be running on altered holiday schedules.

This includes the Muscatine Transfer Station and the Compost Facility, which will both be closed on Monday and will resume normal hours of operation on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

There will also not be any curbside refuse pickup on Monday, with residents on the Monday route instead having it collected on Tuesday alongside the residents of that day’s regular route.

There will also not be any curbside recycling collection on Monday, with the Week “A” route instead being pushed back a day with Monday’s route picked up on Tuesday, Tuesday’s route on Wednesday, Wednesday’s route on Thursday, Thursday’s route on Friday and Friday’s route on Saturday.

Curbside collections of bulky waste, meanwhile, will be suspended on both Monday and Tuesday and, alongside yard waste collection, will resume on Wednesday, Sept. 6.

Due to the holiday, the city will not be offering any MuscaBus services on Monday with normal service resuming on Tuesday. The Muscatine Art Center will also be closed Monday, as usual, while the Musser Public Library will be closed on Sunday, Sept. 3 as well as on Labor Day.

The Muscatine Fire Department and Muscatine Police Department and the Department of Public Works will all have staff on-call during the holiday in case of emergencies. For non-emergency issues, residents are asked to call 563-264-1550, Public Safety at 563-263-9922 or Public Works at 563-263-8933.

As for those wishing to spend the end of summer outside, both the Muscatine Municipal Golf Course and the Muscatine Aquatic Center will be open over the holidays, with the latter being open September 2-4 from 12-6 p.m., weather permitting. Following this, the Aquatic Center will be closed until next summer.

For more information on city services and their schedules, residents can visit the various department pages on the City of Muscatine website. Readers should note that the Muscatine Journal will not have an edition of the paper on Labor Day.