City of Grandview releases this year's Fourth of July Celebration schedule of events

GRANDVIEW — The schedule of events for this year’s Grandview Fourth of July Celebration has been released to the public. With over a dozen events throughout Sunday and Monday, the town hopes to provide something for every resident to enjoy.

“I’m feeling pretty good about this year’s schedule,” Community Club President Jake Shoppa said. “We don’t have much new to offer, but we’ve beefed up everything that we’ve had in the past, so I think we’re going to have a really good, old-fashioned Fourth of July like we always do.”

Miss and Mr. Fourth of July will be selected through its annual pageant at 6 p.m., Sunday, July 3, at Grandview Academy Park. Following the pageant, guests will have the opportunity to enjoy the annual Doug Wolf Golf Cart Parade at 8 p.m.

Activities will start bright and early on Monday, July 4, with the Freedom Fun Run at Grandview Academy Park. Registration for the Fun Run will begin at 6:30 a.m., with the run starting at 7:30 a.m.

At the same time, the Grandview Fire Department will serve breakfast from 6:30 to 9:30 a.m. Grandview Academy Park will also feature a variety of wares, crafts and concessions being sold from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Grandview’s annual Car Show also begins at 8 a.m. Alongside the Best in Show title, the top 30 entrees will also win awards. Registration for the Car Show will last from 9 to 11 a.m., while the show itself will be held until 2 p.m.

At 9 a.m., the annual Fourth of July memorial service will be held at the All-Service Memorial. The park’s petting zoo will open at 9 a.m. while 9:30 a.m. is the start of this year’s pie and dessert judging; all entries must be received between 8:30 and 9:15 a.m. This year’s grand prize is $100.

At 11 a.m., the city will hold its annual Fourth of July parade, with its theme being “It’s a Jam Session — A Celebration of Music.” According to Shoppa, the theme was chosen to go along with the parade’s grand marshal, retired Louisa-Muscatine Band Director Mike Will and his wife, Kathy.

“I got a lot of positive feedback about the parade, and I think we’re going to have a bigger parade than usual, but only time will tell,” Shoppa said. “One of the coolest things about our parade is our float building. That’s been harder to get people to do since people get busy and they don’t want to put the work in, but it’s really a lot of fun. I have several people committed to building floats this year, so I’m excited about what floats we’re going to see.”

This year’s Kid’s Carnival, sponsored by the Grandview Community Bible Church, will open from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., while the Kiddie Tractor Pull starts at noon at the basketball court following the parade. Both the bags tournament and the frog jumping contest will start at 1 p.m., and at 1:30 p.m., the shelter house will begin holding bingo. Finally, at 6:30 p.m., the band Tommy T and the T-Bones will provide live music until the start of that evening’s fireworks display.

“We’re pretty excited about the band,” Shoppa said. “We had them last year, they had a member pass away and they changed their name, but it’s going to basically be the same band as last year — and they put on a heck of a show.”

For additional details regarding each of this year’s events, residents can go to the Grandview Community Club’s Facebook page. To volunteer for any of the events, call Shoppa at 563-571-4561.

