City of Muscatine offices, services to be closed over Thanksgiving weekend

Many residents — including city employees — will have the opportunity to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday with their friends and loved ones. As such, many city of Muscatine offices will be closed on both Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25. They will then reopen on Monday, Nov. 28.

For both Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday, the Muscatine Transit System (MuscaBus) will not be in service. Over the weekend, only the Red and Blue Routes will operate from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, with regular service resuming Monday.

Muscatine students will have a shortened school week, with classes being held on Monday and Tuesday. Thanksgiving break will begin on Wednesday, Nov. 23, lasting until the end of the week, with classes resuming their normal schedule on Monday, Nov. 28.

The Muscatine Art Center will be closed on both Nov. 24 and Nov. 25, reopening Nov. 26 for its normal business hours of 1 to 5 p.m. The Musser Public Library will also be closed on Nov. 24 for Thanksgiving Day but will reopen for normal hours on Nov. 25.

The Muscatine Transfer Station will also be closed Nov. 24 and 25 and will resume normal hours of operation on Nov. 26. The Compost Facility, however, will be closed on Nov. 24 only and will resume normal hours of operation on Nov. 25.

There will be no refuse or yard waste collections on Nov. 24 or Nov. 25, and there will be no bulky waste collection from Wednesday, Nov. 23, to Monday, Nov. 28. Curbside recycling collection will also not be done on Nov. 24. Residents on the Thursday “B” route will have their recycling collected on Friday, Nov. 25, instead. Residents on the Friday “B” route will then have their recycling collected on Saturday, Nov. 26, with regular service resuming on Monday, Nov. 28.

There will not be any curbside refuse or yard waste collection on Nov. 24 or Nov. 25. Residents on the Thursday route will have their refuse collected on Wednesday, Nov. 23, along with residents on the regular Wednesday route. Residents on the Friday route will have their refuse collected on Monday, Nov. 28, along with residents on the regular Monday route.

The Muscatine Fire Department and Muscatine Police Department will be staffed, and the Department of Public Works will have staff on-call. For non-emergency issues during city office closures, call 563-264-1550, Public Safety at 563-263-9922 or Public Works at 563-263-8933.

The Muscatine Municipal Golf Course will be closed on Nov. 24 only and will resume regular hours on Nov. 25, weather permitting. All city of Muscatine parks, including the Muscatine Dog Park, Muscatine Pollinator Park and the Muscatine Trail System, will be available for the public’s use over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Residents are reminded to use extra caution while on the road, as there is expected to be slightly heavier traffic because of many families either coming in or out of town. Drivers should try to plan ahead, leaving plenty of travel time available in case of delays. Residents should also keep fire and kitchen safety in mind as they cook their Thanksgiving turkeys. This includes always keeping an eye on stoves, ovens, fryers and candles.