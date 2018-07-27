In early August, the City of Muscatine will be closing two roads and limiting lanes of others.
The city will close Division Street on Monday from Evans Street to Warren Street. According to a press release, All-American Concrete will be patching concrete until Aug. 3, when the block will reopen.
The city will reduce lanes Monday at Park Avenue and Willow Street. While Muscatine Power & Water replaces a water line, traffic will be reduced to one lane in both directions.
The city will close Mississippi Drive on Monday, Aug. 6, from Iowa Avenue to Chestnut Street. By Thursday, Aug. 9, the city hopes to be finished repairing the Chestnut Street's railroad crossing for pedestrian, finishing brickwork at the intersection, and repairing the sewer.
— Zachary Oren Smith