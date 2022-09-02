City of Muscatine services briefly suspended in observance of Labor Day weekend

MUSCATINE — In observance of Labor Day, several offices and services in the city of Muscatine will not be available to the public on Monday, Sept. 5.

Both Sunday and Monday, the city’s public transit system, MuscaBus, will not be in-service. It will return to normal hours of operation on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

The Musser Public Library and HNI Community Center will also be closed on Sunday and Monday, reopening to the public Tuesday. The Muscatine Art Center, which is already closed on Mondays, will also reopen for normal operating hours on Tuesday.

For its final weekend of the summer season, the Muscatine Aquatic Center will be open from noon to 6 p.m., weather permitting. After this day, the Aquatic Center will be closed until next year. The Muscatine Municipal Golf Course will also be open throughout Labor Day weekend for those who wish to spend their holiday playing. Guests are asked to call the Golf Course’s Clubhouse at 563-263-4735 to book a tee time before their visit.

Although the compost facility will stick to its normal operating hours over the holiday weekend — noon-6 p.m. Sunday and Monday — the Muscatine Transfer Station will be closed on Monday and will reopen from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Regarding refuse, yard waste or curbside recycling collection schedules, all three services will be unavailable on Monday. Instead, Monday and Tuesday routes will be collected Tuesday.

As for recycling, the Week “A” route will be pushed back by one day, meaning that Monday’s route will be picked up on Tuesday, Tuesday’s will be picked up on Wednesday, Wednesday’s on Thursday, Thursday’s on Friday and Friday’s on Saturday. There will also not be any bulky waste collection pick-up on Monday or Tuesday, as is typical for a holiday weekend.

Both the Muscatine Fire Department and Police Department will be staffed in case of emergencies, with the Department of Public Safety having its staff on-call. In case of non-emergencies regarding a city office or service, residents are asked to call either 563-263-8933, Public Safety at 563-263-9922 or Public Works at 563-263-8933.