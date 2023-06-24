The city of Muscatine will once again go all out as it celebrates the anniversary of the country’s independence.

Kicking things off at 9 a.m. will be the Musser Public Library’s kids parade. This is an annual event that has been successfully held for several years.

The parade will start at 2nd Street before traveling to Musser Public Library. There is no required dress code for those wishing to participate in the parade, but kids and families are invited to dress up as their favorite book character or wear red, white and blue. All participants will receive a free book, a popsicle and sidewalk chalk in the library parking lot.

At 4 p.m., the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GMCCI) will hold its annual community parade. This year’s parade theme is “National Treasure.”

“By definition, a national treasure is something that is greatly valued by the people of a country, so we like that it leaves it open to interpretation. We hope to see a variety of parade entries and the entire community come out enjoy the festivities,” Dena Ferreira, director of marketing and events at GMCCI, said.

As always, the Chamber will give out several prizes at the parade for best representation of this year’s theme, Best in Show – Vehicle and Mayor’s Choice for Best Community Spirit.

Shortly after that, Keep Muscatine Beautiful will take the fun down to the Muscatine riverfront with its Almost Fireworks Fest starting at 5 p.m. The event is expected to have food trucks, music from the band Kings & Associates and fun activities for guests of all ages. For more information on this and other Keep Muscatine Beautiful events, visit its website or its Facebook page.

Finally, at 8 p.m., residents will gather at Pearl City Station for a patriotic performance by the Honor Guard and the Muscatine Symphony Orchestra.

A fireworks display is also scheduled to begin at dusk, also at the Riverfront. However, it is uncertain if this will be potentially impacted by the current heat wave or the recently established burn ban within Muscatine County.

GMCCI has not yet released a statement regarding any potential cancellations, with Ferreira stating that the Chamber is planning to give out a news release with additional information regarding fireworks and the city’s Fourth of July festivities as a whole at a later date.

For more information on upcoming events, residents can visit the GMCCI Facebook page.

