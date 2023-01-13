City of Muscatine unveils new app

MUSCATINE — During the Muscatine City Council’s monthly in-depth meeting, a new smart phone tool that will allow greater communications between the city and the community was rolled out.

Communications director Kevin Jenison introduced a new city app called “SeeClickFix,” that will report to the city issues in town that need attention. The app is available at the Apple Store and GooglePlay. Jenison said people need to download the app and follow the prompts to get to The City of Muscatine.

“One of our core values is respect, and that means we have open and honest communications,” Jenison said. “We do that with our staff. We do that with our elected leaders. Most of all we want to do that with our citizens who we actually work for."

He said Muscatine residents have a high expectation in the services received from the city and for workers to be as responsive as possible. He also said the city employees also have those expectations of themselves.

The council approved the purchase of the app during its July 7, 2022, meeting. The app was ready for implementation on Dec. 20, 2022. CivicPlus is the city’s vendor for its website content management system and the software will enhance the existing communications.

The app enables citizens to report issues through geo-tagged photographs, maps and descriptions. It is replacing the city’s Request Tracker app that had limited interaction between the city and citizens. The goal is for initial interactions with reporting citizens within 24 hours, if the reporting party uses their email, and for the issue to be solved within five business days.

Jenison said one issue the city will face in the spring is potholes. He said the city would not be able to repair every pothole reported. The app will let citizens know the city is aware of the problem and will handle it as soon as possible.

Jenison said city staff is still getting the app running. City administrator Carol Webb said she would provide the council with reports of how many notices the city receives through the app. Council member Jeff Osborne said he has tried the app and that it works well.