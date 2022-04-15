City of West Liberty says it hopes to mediate its dispute with the volunteer fire department

WEST LIBERTY — The city of West liberty hopes to resolve differences with the West Liberty Volunteer Fire Department and EMS, but is exploring options for fire service if that is not possible.

The city issued a written response to the fire department, which has announced its intent to resign from the city-controlled department and create a 28E agency governed by a board.

The fire department alleges improprieties by the city, a charge the city denied in its response, but did not detail citing pending litigation with the fire department.

The city said it hoped for a third-party mediator to help them resolve the dispute before the May 1 deadline.

“The letter contains substantive allegations that the City deems to be either wrong or wholly unfounded,” the city said.

The fire department claims “the City has actively waged a war upon the department through dangerous bureaucratic moves that endanger the community, including deliberately stalling attempts to hire EMS personnel,” according to a letter it sent the city.

It also alleges incorrect accounting, mixing the department’s funds with the city’s general fund, and incorrect classification of expenses and donations, among other grievances. It also says if city is not protected by the department, the insurance coverage for the property owners in the area served by the fire department would see a significant increase.

On July 5, 2021, the department filed a petition in Iowa District Court for partnership dissolution, accounting, for damages, constructive fraud, and for temporary and permanent injunctions. The petition alleges the city has violated the provisions of the parties’ contract and breached its fiduciary responsibilities. The petition requests the court create a separate 28E agency.

The city responded it “remains committed to providing emergency services within city limits and rural community," and is exploring options for alternative fire and EMS protection services.

