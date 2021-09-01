City offices and services will be closed for Labor Day, refuse/recycling schedules altered

MUSCATINE – With the Labor Day holiday weekend approaching, several Muscatine city services will either be postponed or will have altered hours.

As always, the Muscatine Fire Department, Police Department and Department of Public Works will have staff on-call in case of emergencies.

The MuscaBus will not be operating on Labor Day, which is Monday, September 6. MuscaBus services will resume the day after on Tuesday, September 7.

The Muscatine Transfer Station and Compost Facility will be closed on Monday, and will resume hours on Tuesday. Regarding refuse, yard waste, or curbside recycling collections, they will not be available on Monday either. There will also not be any bulky waste collection on Monday or Tuesday of next week.

All residents who have their refuse collected on the Monday route will have it collected on Tuesday instead alongside the usual Tuesday route. Recycling for that week will be pushed back a day, with Monday’s route being collected on Tuesday, Tuesday’s route getting collected on Wednesday, Wednesday’s on Thursday, Thursday’s on Friday, and finally Friday’s route on Saturday.