City offices and services will be closed for Labor Day, refuse/recycling schedules altered

MUSCATINE – With the Labor Day holiday weekend approaching, several Muscatine city services will either be postponed or will have altered hours.
As always, the Muscatine Fire Department, Police Department and Department of Public Works will have staff on-call in case of emergencies.
The MuscaBus will not be operating on Labor Day, which is Monday, September 6. MuscaBus services will resume the day after on Tuesday, September 7.
The Muscatine Transfer Station and Compost Facility will be closed on Monday, and will resume hours on Tuesday. Regarding refuse, yard waste, or curbside recycling collections, they will not be available on Monday either. There will also not be any bulky waste collection on Monday or Tuesday of next week.
All residents who have their refuse collected on the Monday route will have it collected on Tuesday instead alongside the usual Tuesday route. Recycling for that week will be pushed back a day, with Monday’s route being collected on Tuesday, Tuesday’s route getting collected on Wednesday, Wednesday’s on Thursday, Thursday’s on Friday, and finally Friday’s route on Saturday.
The Muscatine Art Center will also be closed on Monday while the Musser Public Library will be closed on both Sunday and Monday. Both the Art Center and the library will resume their normal operation hours on Tuesday.
As for what will be open over Labor Day weekend, the Muscatine Aquatic Center will be having its last weekend of operations before closing for the summer. If weather permits, the Aquatic Center will be open from 12 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sunday and Labor Day. The Muscatine Municipal Golf Course will also be open throughout the Labor Day weekend. Guests are asked to call 563-263-4735 to schedule a tee time.