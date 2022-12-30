City offices to be closed, services to be postponed in observance of New Year's

In observance of the incoming New Year, many city of Muscatine offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, and will reopen the following day. Additionally, several local services will also be canceled.

This includes Muscatine’s Transit System, “MuscaBus,” which will not be in service on Monday, though regular service will resume on Tuesday.

There will also not be any refuse or yard waste collections on Monday and no Bulky Waste Collection Monday or Tuesday. This week’s recycling collection schedule, however, will remain the same.

With the refuse collection schedule, residents on the Monday route will have their refuse collected on Tuesday along with residents on the regular Tuesday route. Additionally, those looking to drop off bulky waste or refuse at the Muscatine Transfer Station will have to do so on Jan. 3 when normal hours of operation resume.

The Muscatine Fire Department and Muscatine Police Department will be staffed in case of emergency, while the Department of Public Works will have staff on call. For non-emergency issues during city office closures, residents are asked to call 563-264-1550, Public Safety at 563-263-9922 or Public Works at 563-263-8933.

Both the Musser Public Library and the Muscatine Art Center will be closed starting on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, and will remain closed through the holiday weekend, resuming normal hours on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. With the Art Center specifically, it will be open only from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. The Clubhouse and Pro Shop at the Muscatine Municipal Golf Course will also be closed starting Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, and will resume normal winter hours of operation on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

As always, all city of Muscatine parks, including the Muscatine Dog Park, Muscatine Pollinator Park and the Muscatine Trail System, will be available for the public’s use over the holiday weekend. For more information about what city parks and amenities are available during winter holidays, residents can visit the Parks and Recreation page on the city of Muscatine website, call 563-263-0241 or email parksoffice@muscatineiowa.gov.