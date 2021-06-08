City plans fireworks display, "Almost Fireworks Fest" event for this year's Fourth of July

MUSCATINE – The Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GMCCI) will hold the annual Fourth of July fireworks display and other events this year, but the annual parade will not be included.

GMCCI President and CEO Erik Reader said the region has made “numerous positive strides in the right direction” to reduce COVID-19 cases.

Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the Fourth of July parade and fireworks display. An estimated 10,000 people attend annually, and GMCCI, the city and public health officials said at that time that social distancing would be nearly impossible.

A year later, about 15,000 residents have their COVID-19 vaccinations and daily positive case numbers have fallen.

“We see (the fireworks display) as one of the first major seasonal community events to get us back into our regular routine,” Reader said. “There's definitely a pent up demand for events this year. Certainly, after a strange 2020 and even the uncertainty beginning the year, we weren't sure how things were going to play out until last month. It's a sign that things are heading in the right direction.”

Because of construction zones, the usual city parade route will not be available by Fourth of July. So there will not be a parade this year.

