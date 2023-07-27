MUSCATINE – Despite the sudden heat wave moving across Iowa, this year’s RAGBRAI is on schedule.

As such, Muscatine still is expected to see thousands of cyclists and their teams come through on Saturday, July 29. These cyclists will arrive anytime between 5 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., with the 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. period likely having the most traffic.

In order to keep both cyclists and themselves safe, residents are once again being reminded to be cautious and alert as they drive vehicles near the visiting riders. For those who are living along the designated RAGBRAI route, specifically on Hershey Avenue, East 5th Street, and Washington Street, they are reminded to park their vehicles on a side street that has access to the planned road detour.

If residents are unable to move their vehicle, they are asked to pay close attention when opening their car doors and pulling out. Although Hershey Avenue will remain open, residents are asked to try and avoid the RAGBRAI route during heavy traffic times.

Additionally, there will be a period of time Saturday where Muscatine Police will close Mississippi Drive from Main Street to Mulberry Avenue to East 5th Street. Along with closing Mississippi Drive, the intersections with Pine, Chestnut, Iowa, Sycamore, Cedar, and Walnut will also be closed at Mississippi Drive while the RAGBRAI riders are in or near Riverside Park.

The Cedar Street intersection will remain partially open for those wanting access to the upriver boat launch or the marina. Traffic into the park at the Cedar Street entrance will have access to the upriver portion of the park and only at times when bicycle traffic warrants.

As for the planned detour during RAGBRAI, motorists from the south can proceed off of Grandview Avenue onto Main Street and up to 8th Street to Cypress to Washington and to Park Avenue. The detour and all street closures will end once most of the RAGBRAI riders depart, which is expected to be around 1:30 p.m.

Residents should also keep in mind that the small parking lot downriver of Pearl City Station will be closed to the public, beginning at 7 a.m. Thursday and will remain closed through 1 p.m. on Sunday. The parking area in front of the downriver boat launch will be closed to all traffic at 6 a.m. Saturday and remain closed through 1 p.m. on Sunday.

The Iowa Avenue and Cedar Street entrances to Riverside Park will be closed to vehicular traffic at 6 a.m. Saturday. The closures will end at approximately 2 p.m. Saturday. However, traffic will be allowed into the upriver boat launch area during this time, depending on RAGBRAI bike traffic.

Regarding cyclist safety, the City of Muscatine and the Muscatine RAGBRAI committee ask that residents along the RAGBRAI route keep their pets kenneled or leashed between 5 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Residents should also not spray riders with water or try to hand them anything, and they should try to keep the right side of the road and shoulder clear of any objects or debris.

Residents are also invited to enjoy all the food, fun and music at the Riverfront this weekend, beginning with Almost Friday Fest, which will be held on Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m., and lasting until Saturday with RAGBRAI Fest.

Due to the current heat waves in the state, all Riverfront events will include additional safety protocols, such as extra water and water bottle-filling stations, utilizing the Riverview Center and Pearl City Station as A/C-powered cooling stations for both RAGBRAI riders and event patrons, and keeping the Mississippi Mist on.

“The health and safety of Almost Friday Fest patrons and of the RAGBRAI riders have been part of the planning process in Muscatine, and we feel that we are well prepared to care for and/or assist any patron or rider who may be suffering from a possible heat event as they traverse through Muscatine and while visiting the riverfront,” City Communication Director Kevin Jenison said. “We would like to thank the Muscatine community for their support and also urge them to take precautions when outside during this heat wave.”

For more information on RAGBRAI events and detours, residents can visit https://muscatine.com/ragbrai/.