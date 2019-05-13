MUSCATINE — The city of Muscatine reopened Mississippi Drive from Pine Street to Iowa Avenue as the Mississippi River continues to recede.
“We are cleaning and taken down flood walls as we can,” Brian Stineman, director of the Department of Public Works (DPW), said. “We are looking at reopening the rest of Mississippi Drive by the weekend.”
That all depends on the weather, the amount of cleaning needed, and any maintenance that is needed.
City crews began work Monday on clearing the caked Mississippi River mud off of Mississippi Drive from Mulberry to Iowa. Drivers are reminded that this section of the street remains closed to traffic and closed to parking until the street is fully reopened.
Once the mud and dust has been cleared, the Muscatine Fire Department will wash away the remaining dust and mud from the street and sidewalks.
One area that will remain closed is Riverside Park.
“We hope to be able to start cleaning the parking area and street surfaces next week,” Stineman said. “There is a lot to do with the amount of time that this area has been underwater.”
The Mississippi River crested at 24.33 feet on May 3, the fourth highest crest in Muscatine history, and has been falling since, and is currently at 18.93 feet. The level is expected to drop below moderate flood stage (18-feet) Thursday, and then level off at 16.9 feet over the weekend.
The Mississippi River dropped below major flood stage (20-feet) bringing an end to a record 50 days of above major flood stage. The river has been above flood stage (16-feet) for 59 consecutive days, also a Muscatine record.
Apply for FEMA funds
Muscatine County Emergency Management encourages county residents affected by recent flooding to register with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
In a news release, emergency management director Brian Wright said, "By registering, it enables FEMA to gather information on the flooding that has occurred in the county."
Prior to registration, home and business owners in the county must check for existing insurance coverage. FEMA cannot duplicate benefits. Damage should also be documented. Residents who have already registered with FEMA do not need to register again as applications are being reviewed.
The following are ways to register:
• Online at: disasterassistance.gov
• Visit a state/FEMA Disaster Recovery Center (DRC). For the nearest location visit FEMA.gov/DRC.
• Call 800-621-3362, voice/VP/711. Phone lines are open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time. Multilingual operators are on duty. TTY 800-462-7585.
• Download the FEMA app on your smartphone at fema.gov/mobile-app.
The deadline to apply is July 1.
