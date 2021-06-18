City seeks to change use of Local Option Sales Tax money

WAPELLO — The city of Wapello will seek voter approval to change its use of local option sales tax (LOST) revenue during the Nov. 2 city/school election, while three other local government jurisdictions in Louisa County will be asking voters to continue the 1% tax.

During its regular meeting on Thursday, the Wapello City Council approved a resolution with the new purpose statement, which, if approved by voters, would allow the city to spend a portion of its LOST revenue on a new fire station.

The difference in the voting stems from language that was included in tax referendums held in the county in 2006 and 2007 seeking voter approval for implementing a LOST.

In three jurisdictions — rural Louisa County, Columbus Junction and Grandview — the referendum question included a Dec. 31, 2022 expiration. The referendums in the remaining jurisdictions, including Wapello, did not have the sunset clauses, meaning the sales tax will continue until terminated by voters.

The three jurisdictions facing the LOST sunset agreed earlier this year to hold a new referendum that would essentially continue the tax in those areas.