City settles with former community development director, lawsuit ends

MUSCATINE — A lawsuit filed by a former director for the City of Muscatine has been settled and the case terminated, according to court records.

Records show on July 13, the case of Gobin vs. the City of Muscatine was terminated the day after David Gobin, former community development director for the City, filed a stipulation for dismissal with prejudice, or dismissed permanently. City communications director Kevin Jenison confirmed the case had been terminated but had no other information. The documents indicate Gobin and the city settled.

Gobin, former community development director, filed a lawsuit on July 8, 2019, in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa, alleging the city interfered with Gobin's Family Medical Leave Act (FMLA) entitlement, and discrimination and retaliation for an FMLA qualifying health condition.

Gobin was employed as a director for the city from July 7, 2014, to Jan. 24, 2019. Under the eligibility requirements of FMLA, an employee must have worked for the employer for at least 12 months; have at least 1,250 hours of service in the 12 months before taking leave; and work at a location where the employer has at least 50 employees within 75 miles of the employee’s worksite. The suit stated Gobin met those requirements.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}