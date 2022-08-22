 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

City temporarily closes Musser, Fuller playgrounds for platform replacement

  • Updated
  • 0

MUSCATINE - This week, from August 22-26, the City of Muscatine will be closing both the Musser Park and Fuller Park playgrounds to the public in order to replace the playgrounds' platform.

According to the Muscatine Parks and Recreations Department, it was decided to do the replacing this week, which is the first week of school for Muscatine students, in the hopes of reducing as much inconvenience as possible.

Once all replacements have been completed and expected, the playgrounds will reopen. Residents should note that re-openings may be delayed if bad weather delays the replacement process.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Musser Park

Musser Park

In order to replace the playground's platforms, both Musser and Fuller Park playgrounds will be closed August 22-26.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News