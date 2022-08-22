City temporarily closes Musser, Fuller playgrounds for platform replacement

MUSCATINE - This week, from August 22-26, the City of Muscatine will be closing both the Musser Park and Fuller Park playgrounds to the public in order to replace the playgrounds' platform.

According to the Muscatine Parks and Recreations Department, it was decided to do the replacing this week, which is the first week of school for Muscatine students, in the hopes of reducing as much inconvenience as possible.

Once all replacements have been completed and expected, the playgrounds will reopen. Residents should note that re-openings may be delayed if bad weather delays the replacement process.