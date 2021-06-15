City to address shortfall created by backfill phase out

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In 2013 the Iowa state legislature began regulating how much the value of commercial, industrial and railroad properties could be taxed. At the same time it subsidized the loss in taxes through backfill payments. Each year a $152 million fund was distributed to cities to make up for tax revenue losses. This year, due to COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the state budget, the backfills were one of the revenue sources on the chopping block by the state legislature. Previously in 2018 there had been two bills brought to the legislature that would have phased out backfill funding.

The funding will be phased out over the next eight years, with each year seeing a 12.5% annual reduction.

‘It will present some problems for us,” Muscatine City Administrator Carol Webb said. “We will have to look at some options. At this time I can’t say how it will impact it. We have a few years until it has a major impact but I think we will have to discuss it with council earlier.”

Webb said the phase out provides a buffer and gives the city time to plan. As a way to describe the impact the reduction would have, she explained a full time city employee makes an average of $76,000 including benefits. During the phase-out, the city would lose about $76,000 each year.

The second part of the bill implemented a tax credit for persons over 70 who earn less than 250% of the federal poverty level. The credit will result in less tax money to the city. The amount of the reduction cannot be determined at this time.

