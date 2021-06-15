City to address shortfall created by backfill phase out

MUSCATINE — Muscatine’s coffers will lose about $610,000 per year when the eight-year phase out in Senate File 619 ends. Gov. Kim Reynolds is expected to sign the bill into law eliminating the backfill that had been holding state tax cuts harmless.
City of Muscatine Finance Director Nancy Leuck anticipates once the bill is signed into law, which Reynolds is expected to do this week, the 2022 budget, which has already been approved, will not be impacted. When the city council begins budgeting for the 2023 fiscal year in January 2022, it will have to decide what cuts will be made to make up for the decline in city revenue.
“Backfill is allocated to each individual levy,” Lueck said. Backfill money goes to the city’s general fund, tort liability fund, debt service. Employee benefits, transit and emergency funds. “The backfill reductions will need to be taken into account in each of these budget years and it will present challenges to the City’s ability to maintain the City’s overall property tax rate.”
Currently the tax rate in Muscatine Is $15.67209 per $1,000 of taxable valuation, which it has been since 2013. To make up for the loss of the entire backfill only with an increase in the property tax rate, the rate would have to increase about .61 per $1,000. No discussion has been made on increasing the tax rate. This is based on the city’s 18.88% increase in taxable valuation.
In 2013 the Iowa state legislature began regulating how much the value of commercial, industrial and railroad properties could be taxed. At the same time it subsidized the loss in taxes through backfill payments. Each year a $152 million fund was distributed to cities to make up for tax revenue losses. This year, due to COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the state budget, the backfills were one of the revenue sources on the chopping block by the state legislature. Previously in 2018 there had been two bills brought to the legislature that would have phased out backfill funding.
The funding will be phased out over the next eight years, with each year seeing a 12.5% annual reduction.
‘It will present some problems for us,” Muscatine City Administrator Carol Webb said. “We will have to look at some options. At this time I can’t say how it will impact it. We have a few years until it has a major impact but I think we will have to discuss it with council earlier.”
Webb said the phase out provides a buffer and gives the city time to plan. As a way to describe the impact the reduction would have, she explained a full time city employee makes an average of $76,000 including benefits. During the phase-out, the city would lose about $76,000 each year.
The second part of the bill implemented a tax credit for persons over 70 who earn less than 250% of the federal poverty level. The credit will result in less tax money to the city. The amount of the reduction cannot be determined at this time.