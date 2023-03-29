MUSCATINE — Following Saturday’s brief snowstorm that resulted in plenty of heavy, wet snow that caused some tree branches and even entire trees to fall, the Department of Public Works has announced that for the rest of this week it will collect tree and limb debris from residents.

To ensure their tree debris will get collected, residents need to call the Department at 563-263-8933 or contact the department through the Muscatine Connect app to be placed on its pickup list.

Prior to their pickup, residents will need to ensure that their debris is following all required pickup guidelines:

Smaller tree limbs should be cut in 4-foot lengths and bundled with string or cord

Larger tree limbs (up to 10 inches in diameter) should be cut in no longer than 10-foot lengths

Larger tree debris (with the exception of tree roots and stumps, which will not be collected) should be trimmed into small sections

All bundles, larger tree limbs, and other tree debris being placed curbside.

As spring rolls in and residents get back into doing yardwork, Public Works will continue offering curbside pickup of grass clippings, leaves and other types of garden waste on the residents’ regular refuse collection day so long as this waste is placed in City of Muscatine yard-waste bags.

These official city bags are available at Hy-Vee, Hy-Vee Main Street, Fareway, and at the Muscatine Transfer Station when that facility is open to the public. Although other yard-waste bags will not be will not be picked up curbside, they can still be taken to and will be accepted at the Compost Facility.

Brush and branches that are less than 10 inches in diameter and 10 feet in length as well as larger trees and logs will also be accepted at the Muscatine Compost Facility, located at the Muscatine Transfer Station on 1000 South Houser St. Residents are reminded that all material brought to the compost facility must be secured during transportation in order to prevent loose material from falling onto city streets.

The Compost Facility is open from noon-5 p.m. Sunday through Friday and from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturdays. Nonresidents and commercial users of the Compost Facility will be charged a fee for yard waste brought to the site. For more information on services and fees, residents can visit the Compost Facility page on the City of Muscatine website.