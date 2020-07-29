City to auction surplus items

The City of Muscatine is conducting another Public Surplus Auction of items declared as surplus by the Muscatine City Council on June 4. The Department of Public Works will conduct the on-line surplus auction through August 10, 2020.

All items are available to bid on through the auction web site www.publicsurplus.com starting July 27, 2020, and running through 3 p.m. on August 10, 2020. Potential buyers can go to that website, search for Iowa, and then City of Muscatine for the auction items. You must register to view items and to bid on items.