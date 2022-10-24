 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Treats before Trick or Treat

City to celebrate Halloween with two fun events prior to Trick or Treat night

  • Updated
Spooky decor

The city of Muscatine is one week away from Halloween Night. Over the upcoming weekend, local kids will have the opportunity to participate in two pre-Halloween events before the official start of Trick or Treat.

On Friday, Oct. 28, Central Middle School and the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry will hold its first annual "Haunted Halls" event from 6 to 9 p.m. Then from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, the city's Parks and Rec Dept. will hold its annual Trunk or Treat event at the Muscatine West Soccer Complex.

 Andrea Grubaugh

