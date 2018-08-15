The City of Muscatine will close most of its office and departments for Labor Day, Sept. 3. They are scheduled to open again at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 4.
Muscatine Police and Fire will remain open.
Garbage will not be collected on Labor Day. The city will collect both Monday and Tuesday's refuse on Tuesday, Sept. 4. Recycling will be delayed one day for the week; Monday will be collected on Tuesday, Tuesday on Wednesday and so on.
The city's transfer station will be closed Monday, but reopen on its regular hours Tuesday, Sept. 4 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
