City to decide ambulance service ownership

Maine explained that model relied on volunteers and two paid staff — a director and an assistant director.

“It works great for us,” he said, explaining the two paid staff report to him and the WCAS director provides semi-monthly updates to the city council.

Columbus Junction Mayor Mark Huston said he was unsure what type of organizational structure would be used for the LCAS if the city assumed control, since a board of directors already oversee it.

“It can be run either way,” Griffin said, explaining that had been the guidance he had received from a Iowa Department of Management staffer.

Finances had also been a sticking point during the earlier discussion in August, but that issue appeared to be resolved during the meeting on Wednesday.

“You aren’t going to get rich, but it will fund itself if you have enough call volume,” Maine predicted.

LCAS Board Chair Nick Goddard assured the group that the ambulance service’s finances were solid.

“We’ve never been in the red,” he said.