City to decide ambulance service ownership

COLUMBUS JUNCTION — A decision on whether the city of Columbus Junction will assume ownership of the non-profit Louisa County Ambulance Service could come at the council’s upcoming Sept. 8 meeting, following a town hall meeting on Wednesday that provided the public an opportunity to comment.
City officials from Columbus Junction, Wapello Mayor Shawn Maine, county supervisor Randy Griffin, LCAS staff, members of the Columbus Medical Society, which owns the Columbus Junction building that currently serves as the LCAS ambulance barn and headquarters, and other interested persons attended the town meeting.
The city council had decided during its Aug. 25 meeting to hold the town hall meeting after discussing the acquisition with several of the individuals who attended the meeting on Wednesday.
Griffin reminded the group about a recently enacted Iowa law, which would allow the supervisors to designate ambulance services as essential county services and with voter approval, enact a 75 cent per $1,000 taxable valuation levy to finance the operations.
He also said an earlier proposal to use the levy to finance a countywide ambulance service with paid staff had been dropped, after Wapello officials said they wanted to continue the operational model they were using for the city-operated Wapello Community Ambulance Service.
Maine explained that model relied on volunteers and two paid staff — a director and an assistant director.
“It works great for us,” he said, explaining the two paid staff report to him and the WCAS director provides semi-monthly updates to the city council.
Columbus Junction Mayor Mark Huston said he was unsure what type of organizational structure would be used for the LCAS if the city assumed control, since a board of directors already oversee it.
“It can be run either way,” Griffin said, explaining that had been the guidance he had received from a Iowa Department of Management staffer.
Finances had also been a sticking point during the earlier discussion in August, but that issue appeared to be resolved during the meeting on Wednesday.
“You aren’t going to get rich, but it will fund itself if you have enough call volume,” Maine predicted.
LCAS Board Chair Nick Goddard assured the group that the ambulance service’s finances were solid.
“We’ve never been in the red,” he said.
Board member Linda Verink agreed and reminded the Columbus Junction city officials that taking over the LCAS would mean more revenue from the federal Medicaid program.
According to previous discussions, ambulance services that are operated by local governments can collect a higher payment from the program than non-profits. Around $50,000 more could be collected, LCAS officials had previously indicated.
Griffin also continued to stress that Louisa County would continue to provide funding assistance because of the need for continued ambulance service in the area. He said that assistance would also likely extend to increasing taxes if that became necessary.
“Everybody (may) need an ambulance at some time and when you do, you’ll want it right now,” he said.
Maine agreed, comparing that service to a fire department or law enforcement.
“Who would even think of not having a fire department or police. Pick up the phone and you need someone — they’d better be there,” he said.
Whether Columbus Junction will be answering that call may be decided on Sept. 8.