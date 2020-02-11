City to discuss entering non-disclosure agreement for organic recycling center

MUSCATINE – During its monthly in-depth meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, the Muscatine City Council will discuss if the city should enter into a non-disclosure and non-compete agreement with Chamness Technology, Inc., doing business as Green RU, LLC.

According to the council agenda, the business has submitted a mutual non-disclosure/non-compete agreement for the purpose of protecting proprietary information from the potential clients of the new Muscatine Organics Recycling Center. The agreement has been looked over and approved by the Muscatine city attorney.

According to the narrative of the agenda, Green RU operates an organic hauling business that takes mixed organic waste from multiple generators. Many of the generators, such as grocery stores, businesses and food production industries, consider the waste generated to be proprietary information they do not want disclosed. As a public entity the city could be required by open records laws to disclose any information gathered. The agreement will limit the information to combined totals of waste received per load but not individual totals from generators.

The city staff has recommended approval of the agreement for a period of five years.

In other business, the council will:

Vote on the second reading of an ordinance approving zoning changes for the Grandview Senior Lofts;

Vote on the second reading of an ordinance approving zoning changes for Colorado Senior Lofts;

Discuss posting and recruiting for the positions of right-of-way inspector and athletic facilities supervisor;

Hear a presentation from the residents of Park Plaza Mobile Home Park;

Review proposed changes to the Muscatine rental house code;

Discuss a proposed amendment to the MUSCOM 28E agreement; and

Discuss the south end sanitary sewer results.

