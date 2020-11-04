 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
City to forgive parking tickets of early voters
0 comments
top story

City to forgive parking tickets of early voters

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
tickets

Amnesty is being granted to Muscatine County voters who had to wait in long lines in the weeks leading up to the election to vote in-person absentee in the Muscatine County Auditors office in the Muscatine County Administration Building. Several voters reported getting parking tickets on their vehicles as a result of long lines keeping people waiting longer than an hour. For these people, the city said that they can bring the ticket to the parking department in Muscatine City Hall and it will be forgiven. 

 DAVID HOTLE

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Amnesty is being granted to Muscatine County voters who had to wait in long lines in the weeks leading up to the election to vote in-person absentee in the Muscatine County Auditors office in the Muscatine County Administration Building.

Several voters reported getting parking tickets on their vehicles as a result of long lines keeping people waiting longer than an hour. For these people, the city said that they can bring the ticket to the parking department in Muscatine City Hall and it will be forgiven. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News