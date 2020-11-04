City to forgive parking tickets of early voters

Amnesty is being granted to Muscatine County voters who had to wait in long lines in the weeks leading up to the election to vote in-person absentee in the Muscatine County Auditors office in the Muscatine County Administration Building.

Several voters reported getting parking tickets on their vehicles as a result of long lines keeping people waiting longer than an hour. For these people, the city said that they can bring the ticket to the parking department in Muscatine City Hall and it will be forgiven.