City to hold public meeting on 67th Avenue sidewalk project this week

MUSCATINE – This week, the City of Muscatine and the Department of Public Works will be taking another step towards completing a project that has been in the works for many years.

On Wednesday, August 24 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., the Department of Public Works will be hosting a public meeting right on the intersection of 50th Street and 67th Avenue.

This meeting will be focused on the upcoming 67th Avenue Sidewalk Project, which was previously discussed during the City Council meeting on August 18. During this meeting, All-American Concrete, Inc. was awarded a project contract that amounted to $292,982.15.

“This project will mainly consist of putting in a sidewalk from the Shell gas station there at the intersection near Highway 61 up to the city limits of Fruitland,” City Communication Manager Kevin Jenison said.

“Doing this project has been on our radar for a while, and we have the funding for it now, so we’re finally going to get it down,” Jenison continued.

With residents in the area having the opportunity to meet with both members of the Dept. of Public Works as well as representatives from All-American Concrete, those who live on 50th Street or 67th Avenue are invited to come to this meeting, where they will learn all they need to know about this project, its timeline and what to expect from the construction work.

“We wanted the meeting to be convenient for the residents of the area,” Jenison explained. “We felt that we should go to them, they shouldn’t have to come to us concerning this.”

Jenison added that if there is bad weather on the day of the meeting, the meeting will then be rescheduled but will still likely take place at the 50th Street-67th Avenue intersection. The information received through meeting will also be published online on the city’s website under the ‘Construction’ tab for those who are unable to attend the meeting.