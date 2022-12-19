City to place rock surface on unpaved roads during West Hill project hiatus

On Dec. 17, it was decided that the contractor’s crew assigned to Phase 5 of the West Hill Sanitary and Storm Sewer Separation project would not be able to finish its pavement work in time before the heavy winter weather set in.

With this in mind, crews set about temporarily closing portions of Lucas Street and Green Street — specifically the 900 block of Lucas and the Lucas/Green intersection — as they prepared to place a temporary rock surface for drivers to use in these areas. Once the rock surface is in place, these streets should reopen for the winter season.

“I would say that (the temporary rock surface) should definitely be available by sometime this week,” City Communication Manager Kevin Jenison said, assuring a brief closure. “People should just remember to use bundles of caution while driving through there because it is going to be rough. We’re getting into winter time, there could be mixed precipitation — and with a rock base, plows aren’t really going to make a huge dent in moving snow in these areas because they’d just be moving the rock too.”

Jenison added that, save for any unexpected major delays, the paving process should be starting up again for these streets in late March 2023, with work on Phase 5 of the West Hill project continuing until June with the start of Phase 6 following after that.

As for other streets in that area, both Climer Street and Logan Street are fully open for both residents and public traffic to use while Lucas Street is accessible from West 8th Street up, with Main Street intersection being open for traffic. Drivers can also gain access to the 970 portion of Lucas Street through a temporary path set up through a southern intersection.

For a map of the affected areas or for more information on this and other road closures, go to the city of Muscatine website’s Road Construction projects page or check out its “News Flash” section for immediate updates.