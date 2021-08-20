Clean Energy Advocates to hold public forum at Discovery Park next Thursday

MUSCATINE — Over the past year, Clean Air Muscatine (CLAM) has held virtual forums to discuss local environmental issues. Now, the group has the chance to discuss these topics with the public in-person.

On Thursday, Aug. 26 at 5:30 p.m., CLAM will collaborate with Sierra Club’s Beyond Coal Campaign and hold a Clean Energy Future public forum at the Learning Center Shelter in Discovery Park. This forum will feature two guest speakers, a Q&A session, free food from Avenue Subs and Brittany’s Bakery and “zero waste” door prizes.

“This will be the first time CLAM has held a forum in-person,” CLAM Renewable Energy Advocate Freedom Malik said, “Our two virtual forums had decent turnouts … and as far as this one goes, we’re not sure how many are going to show up, but I hope we have a decent turnout again.”

Sierra Club’s Katie Rock will speak on the clean energy analysis presented to MPW last year. She will address the Federal Reconciliation Package its relevance to MPW's efforts to reduce carbon emissions.

Malik will present on the Department of Energy’s fracking research, which relates to MPW’s shifting focus from coal to gas units, as well as the challenges of fracking and how it affects the environment.