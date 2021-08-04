 Skip to main content
Cleaning up the remains
Cleaning up the remains

Cleaning up pump house's remains

A backhoe clears debris from the site of the 1910 pump house on Wednesday at the Fairport Fish Hatchery east of Muscatine. The building was demolished Tuesday by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Representatives of DNR met with county government members and Friends of the Fairport Fish Hatchery, which had opposed the demolition, on July 29 to discuss creating interpretive trails and an education pavilion for the hatchery.

 DAVID HOTLE

