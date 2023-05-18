Cleanup has begun at Riverside Park. On Wednesday, members of the Muscatine Fire Department were out hosing off the dirt brought in by floodwaters on the parking lot of to park. The park remained closed to traffic Wednesday afternoon as the cleanup continued.
The flood waters around the Fisher of the Clams statue in Riverside Park is almost back to normal, with the Mississippi River at Muscatine now…
