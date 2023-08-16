While much of this month’s school board meeting was focused on construction plans, the Muscatine School Board was also briefly forced to take a critical look at the district’s past.

During the Citizen Speaks portion of the meeting, Sharnae Brown, of Clinton, used her time at the podium to give her perspective regarding the instances of racism that she has seen from both the Muscatine community as well as from former students within the district.

First bringing up the incident that occurred at this year’s 4th of July parade, which saw one woman in a Native American costume being led by rope around her wrists by another woman on horseback, Brown then referenced several other examples using photos that she had given to the school board before beginning her speech. These included a group of students in blackface from 1961, a student imitating a Native American in 1981, a 1982 senior float that displayed the Confederate battle flag, and an instance of a student in blackface at a 2007 high school game.

“These are just a fraction of a collection (of instances) where your school has contributed to the disease of racism and still are. I am speaking of your school’s current logo,” Brown stated. “The Sac and Fox Tribe of Iowa, who I do not represent, have made a public statement regarding logos such as yours.”

She then quoted the tribe’s statement of being against the use of Native American terms, images or symbols for sports or other marketing uses before adding her own comment and request towards the school board.

“You can downplay it and make remarks that it’s just an arrow with feathers, however this is an arrow and feathers that derive from a culture that you did not and do not have permission to take from,” she said. “Ultimately, our interest should be all the same and no other thoughts should occur. Your school prides itself on respect and that is all the Sac and Fox Tribe are asking of. Do the respectful action and retire your school’s logo.”

Although the school board was unable to respond directly to Brown during the meeting as per policy regarding Citizen Speaks, comments from School Board President John Dabeet in response to Brown’s request will be in the August 17 edition of the Muscatine Journal.

Following Brown’s comments, Louise Munday, owner of Miss Louise School of Dance in Muscatine, used her Citizen Speaks time at the podium to try and follow up with the board about the auditorium at the former Central Middle School. With this location’s future as a spot for community performances, Munday expressed her concern about the auditorium’s needs regarding lighting and sound updates.

The board meeting remained focused on construction and facility updates as Superintendent Clint Christopher briefly took the time to speak about the current construction at Grant Elementary and Madison Elementary. Both of these new controlled entrances are expected to be completed by mid-December 2023.

As for other projects, the new MHS wrestling room is expected to be mostly completed by November 2023, however its RTU (roof-top unit) is expected to be delayed until next January, so the room will have a temporary heating source until then. The district’s new centralized kitchen is in a similar situation, with the delivery of its RTU having been delayed several times. The district is hopeful that it will receive the unit within the first week of September.

The district’s baseball/softball field project, which is expected to cost roughly $6.9 million, is aiming for an April 2024 completion date, however this may be pushed up in case of weather delays. The Jefferson classroom addition meanwhile, which will cost roughly $6.3 million, is expected to be finished by mid-July 2024.

Also scheduled for spring 2024 is the tearing down of the classroom portion of the former Central Middle School, with its auditorium, gym and a few classrooms remaining, as well as the construction of Susan Clark Jr. High’s new athletic complex, which is expected to see substantial completion by 2025. Afterwards, the district will enter Phase 2 of the Central Middle School work, focusing on interior improvements to the building’s auditorium and gym.

The latter half of the school board meeting was spent discussing and later approving the student handbook for the 2023-2024 school year. The board also approved the contract Award Recommendation for Muscatine CSD Softball Field Addition & Baseball Field Renovation as well as the purchase of a 2021 Chevrolet 2500 Cargo Van from J.D. Power in the amount of $34,795 and the contract with River Valley Cooperative for the installation of a 2000 gallon gas tank and 75,000 gallons of propane for $99,000.

