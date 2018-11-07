MUSCATINE — Muscatine County voted to keep incumbent Republican Gary Carlson as Iowa's State Representative for District 91, but it was a close race.
"My reaction is gratification that the voters appreciate the direction that the State of Iowa is going and expressed appreciation for the work I'm doing to serve them," he said.
Carlson won with 53.78 percent of 10,516 votes in Muscatine County. Challenger Laura Liegois, a Democrat, beat Carlson in seven of the city's 10 precincts, but Carlson carried the outlying communities.
In Des Moines, Carlson, said the upcoming budget cycle may not be as tough as in past years due to the surplus of about $127 million, but he's cautious to say so due to trade issues with commodity crops. Increasing funding for education especially K-12 and community colleges, implementing a plan for mental health care in the state and addressing areas where Medicaid managed care isn't working well are key areas Carlson said he'd like to work on. He said he would personally focus on Medicaid in order to look out for "medically fragile" individuals including the elderly and those with severe physical or mental health needs.
Economic development is also on Carlson's agenda. He said it's important that the state never lose sight of job creation and getting workers skills they need to advance.
"It's the key to long term success in our state," he said.
Although she ran the campaign with the hope to win, Liegois said it was ultimately about the people of Muscatine and she will continue to be at the forefront of issues that affect the community, not afraid to speak up.
"As long as I live in this community and in this state, I will pay attention to what's going on."
Liegois teaches an American government class at North High School in Davenport through Scott Community College and returned to the classroom Wednesday. She said her students were watching the election results come in and had a first hand experience with the political process.
"I will never regret running this race and it was a great opportunity and I gave it everything that I could give," she said.
"I ran because I feel we could do better for our district and for the people of Muscatine," she said.
As for the future, Liegois will continue to teach and run her small business as a consultant. With two children preparing to graduate over the next couple of years, Liegois said she and her husband would need to discuss what to do next. As for another run for State Representative, it's still too early to say but until then, she'll be involved in the community.
"I hope everyone that was elected follows through with their promises," she said."
