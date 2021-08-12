Club 400 to hold charity event to benefit local family, tickets to be raffled off

“So, this event has been about a year in the making,” he continued.

The specialness of the upcoming event is going to be two-fold — not only is it the first Club 400 event held since the start of the pandemic, but it also will be the first time Club 400 is giving 100% of the proceeds made through the event. Every cent of the money made will be put toward Ryker’s new wheelchair and other related expenses.

“We’ve got people in two different cities working together and coming together to help out this family,” McVicar said, “We’re looking forward to doing this, and we’re going to try and raise as much money as possible — and when you buy a ticket, you’re pretty much putting your money right into Eddie and his family’s pockets, which is pretty great.”

Eddie Colon said: “When you see how many people are supporting you, it’s a bit overwhelming but still very awesome. We’re extremely grateful for everything. It can be hard for me to ask for help … but I’ve come to realize that it’s not about me, it’s about Ryker. So, I’m letting go of everything and we’re taking the help. I’m excited, I know that day is going to be incredible, and hopefully we can get some hometown folks there.”