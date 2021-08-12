Club 400 to hold charity event to benefit local family, tickets to be raffled off

MUSCATINE — Club 400 isn’t just a place for Cubs fans to hang out and have fun, it’s also a place that can raise money for worthy causes. Now, Club 400 is hoping to help a local fan.
Club 400, a “Cubs Fans helping Cubs Fans” charity group, will sell tickets and host a fundraising event in honor of Ryker Colon from 6 to 10 p.m. Sept. 10.
This event will feature transportation to and from the famous Club 400 at Lake in the Hills, Illinois, food and drinks, a chance to meet former Cubs players, a Q&A session with Ryan Dempster, live music and silent and live auctions — all to raise money for Ryker.
Ryker, a 6-year-old from Muscatine, has several health issues and has not yet received a specific diagnosis for his condition. With his health and motor skills recently declining, Ryker is going to need an electric wheelchair.
“The process of getting him a new wheelchair has been complicated since I recently lost my job in June,” Ryker’s father, Eddie Colon, said, “My wife still has insurance through her work, but it will only help a little bit. There’s still a lot of out-of-pocket costs that we’ll have to pay.”
Stu McVicar, the founder of Club 400, met the Colon family last year after Aramis, Ryker’s older brother, won a tour of Club 400 through the “Nominate a Cubs Fan” contest. Though the Colons were able to stay for only an hour, McVicar said from the moment he met them, he could see that the Colons were a special family.
“When the Colon family got out of the car and Eddie told me that they had driven 3 1/2 hours, I just couldn’t believe it. Then these two cute little boys came walking in, and I knew I just had to give them the best tour ever,” McVicar recalled.
Though he noticed Ryker’s health issues, McVicar didn’t bring them up at the time, not wanting to bring down the mood. Instead, he made a note to reach out to the family and check on them later.
“We were really impressed with the family, and we kept contact with them on Facebook,” McVicar said, “When we learned that Ryker needed a new wheelchair and that Eddie had lost his job, we knew we had to step in and do something. I thought, 'This boy has a need, and if I ignore that family then what am I even doing running a Cubs charity?' We’re Cubs fans helping Cubs fans, and I couldn’t ignore them.”
About two months after the tour McVicar reached out to Eddie and offered to host an event for Ryker. Though touched by the gesture, Eddie admitted that it took him a bit to finally accept.
“People in town have been wanting to help for a long time, but I’ve said before that (my family) are more givers than takers. We’ll give, give, give, but when it comes time for someone who wants to do something for us, it’s very hard for us to say yes,” Eddie said.
But when it became obvious that McVicar wouldn’t take no for an answer, Eddie gave in and accepted his offer.
“So, this event has been about a year in the making,” he continued.
The specialness of the upcoming event is going to be two-fold — not only is it the first Club 400 event held since the start of the pandemic, but it also will be the first time Club 400 is giving 100% of the proceeds made through the event. Every cent of the money made will be put toward Ryker’s new wheelchair and other related expenses.
“We’ve got people in two different cities working together and coming together to help out this family,” McVicar said, “We’re looking forward to doing this, and we’re going to try and raise as much money as possible — and when you buy a ticket, you’re pretty much putting your money right into Eddie and his family’s pockets, which is pretty great.”
Eddie Colon said: “When you see how many people are supporting you, it’s a bit overwhelming but still very awesome. We’re extremely grateful for everything. It can be hard for me to ask for help … but I’ve come to realize that it’s not about me, it’s about Ryker. So, I’m letting go of everything and we’re taking the help. I’m excited, I know that day is going to be incredible, and hopefully we can get some hometown folks there.”
Tickets for the #raisingforryker Club 400 event cost $150, and can be bought at club400cubs.com starting Monday, Aug. 16. Additionally, 50 tickets will be raffled off for $35 per raffle ticket, which can be purchased at Hubble’s Tap starting Friday. A trip to Negril, Jamaica, and tickets to next year’s Cubs season, which will include staying in the Maker’s Mark Barrel Room at Wrigley Field and overnight accommodations, also will be raffled off.